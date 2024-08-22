Indian doctor held in US for filming thousands of nude videos of kids, adults

An Indian doctor has been arrested for allegedly secretly filming thousands of nude videos of children, the adults in the United States (US).

The 40-year-old doctor has been charged with multiple crimes in Oakland County, Michigan, after authorities discovered the videos.

Doctor placed hidden cameras

The doctor allegedly placed hidden cameras in bathrooms, changing areas, hospital rooms, and his home to record videos of children and adults.

His crime came to light after his wife submitted the disturbing materials to the authorities.

Based on this information, several search warrants were issued. During the search, the US authorities found computers, phones, and external devices containing thousands of nude videos from the possession of the Indian doctor.

The Oakland County Sheriff also stated that the doctor allegedly recorded sexual encounters with unconscious or sleeping women.

The full magnitude of the crime can only be ascertained after accessing the videos, which may take months.

Also Read US Consulate in Hyderabad invites applications from job seekers

Indian doctor moved to the US in 2011

The doctor, an Indian citizen, moved to the US on a work visa in 2011. He worked at various hospitals across the country.

On August 13, the doctor, who had no prior criminal record, was charged with one count of sexual abusive activity, four counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

As identifying the victims is difficult, the police have provided an email address for potential victims to contact US authorities.