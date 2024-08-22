US Consulate in Hyderabad invites applications from job seekers

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad is inviting job applications for a full-time position.

The position of Residential Maintenance Inspector is full-time, requiring the selected candidate to work 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for job at US Consulate in Hyderabad

Candidates must have completed secondary school or vocational training from an accredited institute recognized for producing journeyman-level technicians with specialization in the HVAC field.

Additionally, candidates must possess English language skills at level III and proficiency in one of the following languages:

Telugu

Hindi

Urdu

Applicants must be proficient in writing, speaking, and reading. The selected candidate will receive an annual salary of Rs 911,850.

How to apply

To apply for the job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, candidates need to submit the following documents:

Educational certificates

Valid driving license

Proof of citizenship or residence

The last date for submitting applications is September 8.

Interested candidates should apply on the official website of the consulate (click here).