Rumble strips on roads, flyovers in Hyderabad harm health, say residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad have renewed their demand for the removal of rumble strips from roads and flyovers in the city.

On social media, many users claim that these strips are causing significant health issues.

Why are there rumble strips on flyovers and roads in Hyderabad?

Rumble strips are installed on roads and flyovers in various cities to alert drivers to potential dangers. Although they are intended to slow down drivers and prevent accidents, they have been causing spine pain.

Due to this drawback, concerns have previously been raised by citizens after noticing the installation of rumble strips on newly constructed roads and flyovers in the city. The issue gained attention when photos of the Indira Park to VST steel bridge went viral on social media, prompting many objections to the strips on several flyovers in Hyderabad.

Demands by netizens

The latest call for the removal of rumble strips in Hyderabad came after an X account called ‘Team Road Squad’ shared a video.

Daily reminder-Day 168 to GHMC



Dear GHMC,

These white lines/ rumble strips are causing severe health damage to citizens.



For every few meters we have these in Hyderabad

In response to the video, many users joined in demanding the removal of the rumble strips.

It remains to be seen how the current government will address the call for the removal of rumble strips on roads and flyovers in Hyderabad without compromising road safety.