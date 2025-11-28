Indian Embassy in Kuwait warns travellers over fake e-visa portals



Travellers queue with luggage trolleys inside Kuwait International Airport’s departures hall.
Passengers queue at the departures hall of Kuwait International Airport as travellers prepare to check in. Photo: Xinhua

Kuwait City: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has issued a public warning after recording a significant rise in fraudulent websites falsely presenting themselves as official Indian e-visa portals for foreign nationals.

According to the Embassy, several unauthorised third-party platforms have been misleading applicants by imitating official visa services, with some reportedly linked to financial scams and the unlawful collection of personal data, as reported by Kuwait’s Arabic daily Al Qabas.

The Embassy listed the following fake websites currently in circulation:

  • indianimmigration.org
  • idiasevisa.org
  • evisaentry.com
  • india-immi.org
  • ivisa.com
  • india-evisa.it.com

It stressed that there is only one official Government of India portal for e-Visa applications: www.indianvisaonline.gov.in. Travellers were urged to use this website exclusively and avoid all other platforms claiming to offer visa processing or assistance.

According to the advisory, reliance on unauthorised websites could result in fraud, financial loss, delays, or misuse of sensitive personal information.

The Embassy called on applicants to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any online visa service before submitting their details.

