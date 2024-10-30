Indian Embassy in Riyadh invites job applications – Apply online

Riyadh: If you are looking for a job in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), then there is an opportunity for you. The Embassy of India in Riyadh has invited applications from Indian expatriates for positions of ‘clerk’ and ‘junior interpreter’.

The announcement was made on X by the Embassy on Tuesday, October 29.

Eligibility criteria and salary

Junior interpreter

Eligibility

Bachelor’s degree in Arabic language with mandatory English language subject

Ability to translate from Arabic to English and vice versa

Proficiency in the use of computers

Good command on spoken and written English

Proficiency in spoken and written Arabic

Working experience as English-Arabic translator/interpreter is highly desirable

Under the upper age limit of 45 years as on October 1, 2024.

Salary

The pay scale for the position would be 7200-216-10440-313-13570-407-17640 Saudi Riyals.

Deadline

The last date for submission of application is November 10, 2024.

Candidates interested for the position of junior interpreter can apply here.

Clerk

Eligibility

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University

Proficiency in the use of computers

Good command on spoken and written English

Working knowledge in Arabic

Under the upper age limit of 35 years as on October 10, 2024.

Salary

The pay scale for the position would be 4000-120-5800-174-7540-226-9800 Saudi Riyals.

Deadline

The last date for submission of application is November 12, 2024.

Candidates interested for the position of clerk can apply here.

Selection process

Short listing of applications

A written test; involving objective and subjective questions

Candidates who qualify the written test will be called for typing test and Interview.

Documents

Applications should be submitted online along with copies of academic certificates & mark sheets, documents showing experience/any special training course attended.