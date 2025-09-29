Indian Embassy in Riyadh to screen Bollywood film ‘Kites’

Seating is limited and advised attendees to register in advance.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th September 2025 9:30 pm IST
A couple joyfully walks hand-in-hand through a golden field, smiling and enjoying the sunny day.
A joyful moment from Kites, as the lead couple shares a carefree walk through a sunlit meadow.

Riyadh: The Embassy of India in Riyadh will present the Bollywood film Kites on October 4 at 6 pm in its auditorium, marking India’s participation as the guest country at the fourth edition of the Ibero-American Film Festival.

The annual festival celebrates cinema from Latin America, Spain and Portugal, and this year adds an Indian dimension by featuring a Bollywood production on the big screen in the Saudi capital.

The event is organised in cooperation with the Riyadh Cinema Association.

Memory Khan Seminar

According to the embassy, seating is limited and advised attendees to register in advance on its website.

The screening is expected to attract members of the Indian diaspora, Saudi nationals and international residents, underlining the role of cinema in fostering cultural dialogue.

Kites, starring Hrithik Roshan and Bárbara Mori, was released on May 21, 2010, and also had an international English version, Kites: The Remix.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th September 2025 9:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button