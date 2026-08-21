Indian Embassy in Saudi hiring translator at SR 7,200 salary

The last date to submit applications is Saturday, August 29.

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If you are looking for a job in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), there is an opportunity for you. The Embassy of India in Riyadh has invited applications from eligible Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia for the post of Interpreter/Translator.

The position is open to Indian nationals who hold a valid Iqama or National ID and are eligible to work in Saudi Arabia. The selected candidate will receive an initial monthly salary of SR 7,200, with the pay scale extending up to SR 17,640.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in Arabic language from a recognised university, with English as a mandatory subject during or above the bachelor’s degree. Candidates with an advanced degree will be preferred.

Subhan Bakery

Educational certificates must be attested by the concerned state government, the Ministry of Education in New Delhi and the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Candidates should be able to translate between Arabic and English, and vice versa. They must also have proficiency in computers and a good command of spoken and written English and Arabic.

Previous experience as an English-Arabic translator or interpreter is highly desirable. Applicants with such experience must submit an experience certificate confirming their work in the field. The role may also involve interpretation for official delegations.

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Candidates must be 45 years old or below as on August 1, 2026.

Selection process

The selection process will begin with the shortlisting of applications and verification of documents.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a written test, comprising objective and subjective questions. Those who qualify will be called for a typing test and interview.

The interview will be conducted by an Interview Board/Selection Committee, which will assess the candidate’s overall personality and relevant experience.

How to apply

Eligible candidates must submit their applications by email to adm.riyadh@mea.gov.in with the subject line “Application for the post of Interpreter/Translator”.

Applicants must attach the following documents:

  • Application form
  • Detailed CV
  • First and last pages of the passport
  • Original Iqama
  • Digital Iqama (Absher screenshot)
  • Educational certificates for Classes 10 and 12 and bachelor’s degree
  • Work experience certificate, if applicable
  • Documents supporting additional qualifications, if applicable

The last date to submit applications is August 29, 2026.

The dates for the written examination, typing test and interview will be announced later.

The Embassy has said applications submitted without the required documents or containing incorrect information will be rejected.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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