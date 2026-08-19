Saudi textbooks remove ‘Muslims will never give up Jerusalem’

Saudi Arabia has removed the phrase “the Muslims will never give up Jerusalem” from a school textbook, according to a review of the Kingdom’s curriculum published by Israel-based research organisation IMPACT-se in late July.

The review examined 136 textbooks used during the 2025-26 academic year and found changes across material dealing with Israel, Palestine, religious minorities, Islamic teachings, gender and extremism. The report said the latest revisions build on changes documented in previous assessments.

IMPACT-se said “all instances of antisemitism” identified in its earlier reports had been removed. However, the report also noted that the curriculum does not include teaching about the Holocaust or its impact on Jewish communities.

Also Read Saudi Arabia removes Palestine from school textbook maps: Report

Jerusalem reference removed

The phrase appeared in a Grade 11 Arabic Language textbook as part of an exercise requiring students to identify words that had been added or omitted.

Explaining its significance, the report said the statement suggested that Muslim presence or control in Jerusalem was under threat. It added that the wording could frame the city as a continuing area of struggle between Muslims and other groups, particularly Israel.

The report described the removal as part of a broader moderation of material concerning Israel.

References to Israel revised

A Grade 11 History textbook has replaced “the Zionist enemy” with “the Israeli Occupation” in a passage about Saudi support for Egypt and Syria following the 1973 war.

IMPACT-se said the change represented a reduction in hostile terminology, while the report maintained that Israel’s portrayal as an occupying power and its non-recognition remained significant features of the curriculum.

Saudi textbook revises terminology on Israel. Photo: IMPACT-se

The review also found changes to maps. Some newer editions have removed the label “Palestine” from maps where it appeared previously, while Israel remains unidentified on certain maps.

The approach is not uniform across the curriculum. A Grade 8 Social Studies textbook continues to show the territory as Palestine without separately identifying Israel.

Saudi textbook maps revised to remove “Palestine” label. Photo: IMPACT-se

Palestinian cause remains in textbooks

The changes have not removed references to the Palestinian cause.

A Grade 8 Social Studies textbook lists support for the Palestinian issue in international forums among the political achievements of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi textbook map omits Israel and labels the territory Palestine. Photo: IMPACT-se

A Grade 10 Social Studies lesson also discusses Saudi Arabia’s historical position on Palestine and describes Israel as an “occupying state”. Another passage recounts an alleged attempt by Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann to persuade Saudi founder King Abdulaziz to abandon the Palestinian issue.

Religious minority material removed

The review also identifies changes that IMPACT-se considers improvements in the treatment of religious minorities.

A Grade 7 Social Studies textbook no longer contains a story about a Jewish boy who served Prophet Muhammad and later converted to Islam. The earlier version ended with the Prophet praising Allah for saving the boy from Hell.

IMPACT-se described the removal as “an improvement in the acceptance of religious minorities”, saying students were no longer taught through that passage that unbelief in Islam leads to damnation.

The report also records the removal of material portraying Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism negatively, as well as a passage suggesting that non-Muslims in influential positions contributed to the decline of the Ottoman Empire.

Islamic teachings and gender also revised

The review identifies revisions to lessons involving Prophet Muhammad, jihad and martyrdom.

Some material concerning jihad and fighting has been changed, while a passage portraying the deaths of fighters at the Battle of Yarmuk through their mother’s reaction has been removed.

Elsewhere, accounts of Prophet Muhammad’s dealings with non-Muslims are used to teach students about peaceful relations and respectful conduct.

Gender-related content has also been revised. A Grade 3 textbook now depicts boys and girls sharing household responsibilities, while some examples portraying girls through traditional interests have been removed.

A Grade 12 Islamic Studies lesson has also dropped a passage describing an ideal wife in terms of obedience to her husband.

Extremism remains a major theme

Saudi textbooks continue to address extremist organisations and terrorism.

A Grade 10 Islamic Studies textbook names the Muslim Brotherhood, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hezbollah and the Houthis among groups it describes as “errant”.

A Grade 11 lesson refers to the “so-called Arab Spring” and links the uprisings to groups described in the textbook as errant or terrorist, associating them with rebellion, instability and violence.

A Grade 12 Applications of Law textbook also uses case studies to teach students about Saudi legislation concerning terrorist organisations and terrorist financing.

Gradual changes to Saudi curriculum

IMPACT-se said its assessment uses international standards on peace and tolerance, including UNESCO and United Nations recommendations.

The review points to changes across several areas rather than a complete overhaul of the curriculum. Material previously flagged by the organisation has been removed or modified, including some content concerning Israel, religious minorities and gender, while references to Palestine, Islamic teachings, Saudi national positions and counter-terrorism remain.