Indian Embassy to open 14 new passport centres across UAE

Approximately four million Indian nationals in the UAE and foreign citizens will benefit from this new system.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 4th February 2025 5:43 pm IST
The new program aims to merge all these services into a simplified unified system.

In a significant move, the Indian missions announced a plan to establish a new unified service centre under the Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) to enhance their consular services for Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The upcoming centre will open its doors in the second quarter of this year and will have 14 branches throughout the UAE, according to a Gulf News report.

Unified service centre initiative

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi issued another tender document to find operators for ICAC that will integrate all consular services into one facility. Approximately four million Indian nationals in the UAE along with foreign citizens, in need of an Indian visa, will benefit from this new system.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The embassy currently uses BLS International services for passport and visa applications and IVS Global for document attestation services. The Indian Embassy and Consulate in Dubai operate selected direct management of services in addition to their other duties. The new program aims to merge all these services into a simplified unified system.

Improved efficiency and transparency

The proposed Indian Consular Application Center (ICAC) will advance consular services through operational excellence and increased accessibility together with better transparency. The Indian diplomatic missions have established stringent service standards that minimize waiting time while guaranteeing smooth operations.

The enhanced service features of other systems include:

MS Creative School
  • A new updated online website for booking appointment services
  • Quick appointment slots within five days
  •  A turnaround time of 30 minutes for each application processed at the ICAC
  • According to the Request for Proposal (RFP), service providers who fail to provide efficient requirements to applicants may face potential financial fines.

From January 2022 to December 2024 Indian embassies processed 1,584,174 transactions while completing an average of 1,760 transactions on a daily basis.

Also Read
UAE arrests 6,000 visa violators after amnesty period ends

Proposed locations for ICAC branches

The Indian Embassy plans to establish 14 ICAC branches throughout the UAE to provide easier access for its Indian citizens. The designated locations include:

  • Abu Dhabi: Al Khalidiya, Al Reem, and Musaffah
  • Al Ain
  • Ghayathi
  • Dubai: Bur Dubai and JLT, Marina
  • Sharjah: Al Majaz
  • Ajman: Al Jurf
  • Fujairah
  • Umm Al Quwain
  • Khor Fakkan: Corniche, Subaru
  • Kalba
  • Ras Al Khaimah: Nakheel, Khujan, Mareed.

A previous tender for the ICAC project was issued during 2023 however the planned launch date for January 2024 did not materialize. The authorities decided to cancel the tender due to technical issues.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 4th February 2025 5:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button