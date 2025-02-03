UAE arrests 6,000 visa violators after amnesty period ends

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities launched an intense visa violator enforcement operation following a four-month amnesty period conclusion which led mass arrest of over 6,000 individuals across the country. The arrested individuals include both men and women.

Speaking on the development, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity Citizenship Customs and Ports Security (ICP) Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili stated that 270 thorough inspection programs resulted in over 6,000 arrests throughout January 2025.

“UAE continues its permanent dedication to maintaining law and social order through the ‘Towards a Safer Society’ operations,” the official said.

On December 31, 2024, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) issued a critical warning to illegal residents and instructed them to regularize their status before the amnesty period ends.

The program which began on September 1 was scheduled to run for two months but was later extended to offer more chances to overstayers.

The amnesty period allowed both willing departures and new work contract acquisitions for visa violators to establish legal residence. Authorities stepped up their search for remaining violations after the end of this amnesty period.

Enforcement and consequences

The campaign proceeds through established methods while displaying extreme firmness. Additionally, 93 percent of persons taken into arrest were already in the process of deportation. The UAE strongly adopts a policy of permanent oversight regarding residency violations because this approach leads to serious legal repercussions for both offenders and those aiding unauthorized residents.

The Entry and Residence of Foreigners Law imposes substantial consequences on those who assist or enable visa violation activities. The penalties imposed for violating residency rules include prison sentences in addition to monetary fines between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000.

The violators may also face potential long-term consequences such as visa restrictions for sponsoring entities.

The National inspection efforts aim to defend both the social structures and economic stability of the UAE. Public authorities plan to maintain their inspection campaigns indefinitely to signal to all prospective offenders. The authority declares that it will relentlessly enforce its residence requirements with the expectation that everyone in the UAE territory follows the laws.