Indian envoy Adarsh Swaika meets Kuwait First Deputy PM

Kuwait City: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika called on Kuwait’s First Deputy PM, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and apprised him of the issues related to the Indian community.

Ambassador Swaika also highlighted the state and prospects of bilateral defence cooperation between India and Kuwait, during his interaction with Al-Sabah, who is also the Defence and Interior Minister of Kuwait.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on an official visit to Kuwait on August 18.

During his visit, Jaishankar called on Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He thanked Kuwait’s leadership for their guidance in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Jaishankar also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and discussed avenues to further deepen bilateral relations in all spheres, including through greater exchanges of visits at various levels.

He also interacted with the Indian community in Kuwait and representatives of various professional and community associations and commended their achievements and contributions to relations between India and Kuwait.

MEA noted that Jaishankar’s visit was instrumental in imparting fresh momentum to bilateral ties and preparing a framework for forthcoming exchanges and concrete deliverables.

Earlier in June, at least 45 Indians were killed in a fire incident at a labour accommodation in Kuwait’s Mangaf.

Among the deceased from the fire incident that took place on June 12, seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to 23 people from Kerala. (ANI)