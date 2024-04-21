Indian envoy in SL hosts Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials

The Ramayana is one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India and an important text of Hinduism. There are 52 sites on the Ramayana Trail in Sri Lanka.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st April 2024 11:14 pm IST
Colombo: India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha on Sunday hosted top officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and discussed ways in which India can support the development of the Ramayana Trail in the island nation.

Jha met Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and his team at the India House here.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is the body responsible for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya

“High Commissioner @santjha hosted Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust & his accompanying team at India House,” the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a post on X.

“Discussed ways in which India can support (the) development of #RamayanaTrail in Sri Lanka, promoting P2P (people-to-people) connect and economic growth,” it said.

Jha also joined the inauguration event of the RamayanaTrail Project in Sri Lanka, endorsed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj.

“May the #RamayanaTrail flourish as India-Sri Lanka friendship flourishes today! High Commissioner @santjha joined the inauguration event of #RamayanaTrail Project in Sri Lanka, endorsed by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, along with NSA @SagalaRatnayaka, cricket icon @Sanath07 & other dignitaries,” the High Commission said in a separate post.

