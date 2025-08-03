Indian envoy Kwatra meets US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard to discuss ‘mutual interests’

US Vinay Kwatra met Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
New York: India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra on Sunday met Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and discussed issues of “mutual interest.”

“Pleasure to meet DNI @TulsiGabbard and her husband” Abraham Williams. “We had an engaging conversation on various issues of mutual interest,” Kwatra said in a post on X.

She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington DC in February.

