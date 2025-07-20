Indian expat held in Oman for drug trafficking

Muscat: Authorities in Oman have arrested an Indian expatriate and an Omani citizen in the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate for possession of a significant quantity of psychotropic substances.
The operation, carried out on Saturday, July 19, was led by the Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances under the Royal Oman Police (ROP).
Authorities said the seized pills were intended for illegal trafficking and distribution.
Legal action is currently underway against the suspects.
In recent years, Oman has stepped up its efforts to combat narcotics, targeting smuggling operations and dismantling local drug networks as part of its national anti-drug strategy.
In a separate case on Sunday, July 20, the Police Command in Muscat Governorate apprehended 30 individuals — including 21 women of various Asian nationalities — for engaging in activities deemed contrary to public morals at a hotel in the Wilayat of Mattrah.
Both cases underscore Oman’s ongoing crackdown on criminal activities that threaten public safety and social values.