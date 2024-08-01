Indian expat suffers stroke in Saudi Arabia, repatriated

An Indian national identified as Jahir Yaqub from Tamil Nadu was recently admitted to Suai Arabia’s Al Ahsa hospital due to an acute stroke. The situation was critical, prompting the Indian Embassy to take swift action to facilitate his return to India.

According to the reports, Yaqub was repatriated back to India on a stretcher. He arrived in his hometown on Wednesday, July 32, marking a significant relief for his family.

The Indian Embassy has expressed gratitude towards the Saudi authorities for their assistance throughout the process.

Taking to X, the Embassy wrote, “An Indian national, Mr Jahir Yaqub from Tamil Nadu, was admitted to a hospital in Al Ahsa due to an acute stroke. The Embassy arranged his return to India on a stretcher. Today, he reached his hometown safely. The Embassy thanks Saudi authorities for all their help in this case (sic).”