Expats in Saudi Arabia can now obtain employment, experience certificates via Qiwa

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has recently issued a guide detailing the services provided to expatriates. This initiative has been introduced to enhance the support provided to foreign workers in the kingdom.

The guide reveals that the Qiwa platform, dedicated to offering electronic services to establishments and employees, now allows workers to obtain a salary certificate containing information about their current job status if they are employed, the Saudi Gazette reported.

This service is offered free of charge and without any conditions. The process to obtain the certificate involves logging into the Qiwa Individuals account.

The ministry further stated the availability of service certificates through a document that verifies an employee’s experience with previous establishments.

Also Read Saudi Arabia provides Golf carts to pilgrims with disabilities at Grand Mosque

Benefits for expatriates

Authentication of Experience: The certificate provides official documentation of an employee’s work experience.

Enhanced Resume: The document will enable employees to enhance their resume, and increase their priority in obtaining job opportunities.

Increased Job Opportunities: This service is exclusively available to employees registered with the establishment at the time of the request.

The Qiwa platform is a significant step towards digitizing laborers. Serving in the kingdom. The online platform aims to simplify the process for expatriates, allowing them to access important employment documentation without unnecessary delays.

Not only efficiency, but the platform will also enhance transparency within the labour market.