Saudi Arabia provides Golf carts to pilgrims with disabilities at Grand Mosque

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced a new initiative to provide golf carts for individuals with disabilities who are visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The Saudi authorities have launched Golf carts (small motorized vehicles) to ensure the well-being and support of special-abled pilgrims.

The major motive of the service is to facilitate the performance of key rituals such as tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba) and Sa’i (walking between the hills of Safa and Marwa) for specially-abled pilgrims.

SPA reported that these carts are designed to transport these individuals to and from the gates of the Grand Mosque.

