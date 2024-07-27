Saudi Arabia provides Golf carts to pilgrims with disabilities at Grand Mosque

 The Saudi authorities have launched Golf carts (small motorized vehicles) to ensure the well-being and support of special-abled pilgrims.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 27th July 2024 5:37 pm IST
Golf carts (small motorized vehicles) ( Photo: SPA)

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced a new initiative to provide golf carts for individuals with disabilities who are visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

 The Saudi authorities have launched Golf carts (small motorized vehicles) to ensure the well-being and support of special-abled pilgrims.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia-Kuwait rail link project set to launch in 2026

The major motive of the service is to facilitate the performance of key rituals such as tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba) and Sa’i (walking between the hills of Safa and Marwa) for specially-abled pilgrims.

MS Education Academy

SPA reported that these carts are designed to transport these individuals to and from the gates of the Grand Mosque.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 27th July 2024 5:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button