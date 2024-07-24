Saudi Arabia-Kuwait rail link project set to launch in 2026

The Saudi Arabia and Kuwait high-speed railway project is set to be implemented in 2026 and expected to be completed within four years.

A joint committee from both countries has recently approved the results of a feasibility study for a project aimed at transporting people and goods, Arabic daily Qabas quoted a Kuwaiti government source as saying.

Source revealed that the project for initial design will be launched soon after completing necessary procedures, with international companies being invited to contribute.

Also Read Saudi Arabia’s NEOM partners with Equinox to open luxury bridge resort

The railway is set to transport 3,300 passengers daily via six round trips, covering approximately 500 kilometers in one hour and 40 minutes at high speed.

The train trips between the two countries will be competitively priced, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative to plane and car travel.

The source mentioned that the initial route will connect Shadadiyah in Kuwait to Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The project aims to improve sustainable railway connections, promote economic integration, and facilitate trade between the two nations, it added.