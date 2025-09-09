Indian expat wins Rs 33 lakh in Abu Dhabi big ticket draw

An Indian expat has won Rs 33 lakh in a live Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw on Monday, September 8.

The man was identified as Jogendra Jangir, a native of Rajasthan who moved to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he was 17 years old. Jangir is a production manager, and one of the four Indian expats to win in Series 278 of The Big Win Contest, with all four taking home a combined amount of Rs 1,19,78,510 (Dh 500,000).

Though Jangir has been residing in Dubai for a long time, he learnt about the Big Ticket Draw in 2020 and has been purchasing the ticket ever since.

“When I heard the news that I was one of the four winners selected to visit the Big Ticket office and play The Big Win Contest, I was ecstatic. It was truly a special moment for me,” Jangir was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

While attempting the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw worth Rs 35,93,553 (Dh 150,000), Jangir said he would donate 10 per cent of the earnings in charity, with the balance going towards repaying his home loan and covering other expenses.

The organisers asked him if he would spin the wheel to win the full amount, but Jangir declined. After the win, he said he was “still discussing with my family” about spending the rest of the cash prize.