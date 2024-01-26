Indian expats celebrate R-Day in Gulf nations with enthusiasm

Hyderabad: The jubilant Indian expatriate community celebrated 75th Republic Day across the Gulf region on Friday with gaiety and enthusiasm. The national pride was on full display as many enthusiastic and patriotic Indians flocked to Indian missions to participate in the celebrations.

Children took part in musical and dance performances, while many in the crowds were dressed up in the tricolours of the flag.

UAE

In the UAE, colourful celebrations at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai marked the event. In Abu Dhabi, ambassador Sanjay Sudhir hoisted the flag while Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan hoisted it in Dubai.

The ambassador highlighted close bilateral relations between both countries, including Rupee trade, economic corridor and BAPS Hindu temple. He said the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi next month, pays tribute to the values of peace and tolerance advocated by Mahatma Gandhi and Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, fathers of two nations.

The ambassador and the Consul General urged the NRI community to attend ‘Ahlan Modi’, the grand reception organised for the Indian Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi on February 13, the registration for which is slated to close on January 30.

75th #RepublicDay celebrations in Abu Dhabi! Amb @sunjaysudhir unfurled the #Tiranga at the Embassy and addressed the jubilant Indian diaspora. Called on all to join in the journey of India in #AmritKaal @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/8jRkasVeHP — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 26, 2024

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, ambassador Dr Suhel Ahmed Khan hoisted the tricolour on the embassy premises after which he addressed the gathering. In Jeddah, Consul General Md Shahid Alam hoisted the flag.

As a customary practice, both Dr Suhel and Shahid Alam read out excerpts from the Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s speech on Republic Day and highlighted the strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and India.

Indian students presented patriotic songs and other cultural performances. Ambassador Dr Khan and Mrs Rifat Jabeen Khan felicitated all the participants and presented momentos to them.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/Sx68k1qxWF — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) January 26, 2024

Kuwait

Indian Embassy in Kuwait celebrated the 75th Republic Day of India. India’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, unfurled the National flag and read President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

More than 4000 Indians participated in the Republic Day celebrations. Indian Embassy in Kuwait shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media platform X.

In a post shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, “Glimpses of #RepublicDay2024 celebrations at Embassy of India, Kuwait. Amb @AdarshSwaika1 unfurled the National Flag and read out Hon’ble Rashtraptiji’s address to the nation. Over 4000 Indians participated in the celebrations.”

Glimpses of #RepublicDay2024 celebrations at Embassy of India, Kuwait. Amb @AdarshSwaika1 unfurled the National Flag and read out Hon’ble Rashtraptiji’s address to the nation. Over 4000 Indians participated in the celebrations.@ANI pic.twitter.com/jP1uWziBiW — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) January 26, 2024