Indian expats in UAE celebrate Republic Day with patriotic fervor

In a significant move, Indian expats and Non-Resident Indians (NRI) commemorated India’s 76th Republic Day across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday and Sunday, January 26 with vibrant and emotional celebrations.

Flag hoisting and official ceremonies

The day began early with official flag ceremonies across diplomatic missions. Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan delivered a speech to hundreds of attendees at the flag-raising ceremony organized by the Indian Consulate in Dubai which commenced at 7 am.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also conducted its celebration from 8:00 am to 9:00 am.

Cultural performances and emotional tributes

Expatriates marked the day with heartfelt cultural performances

Bharatanatyam performers delivered tribute dances at the event. Teachers and artists sang patriotic songs including “Sandese Aate Hai”

Audience members explored a range of emotions during several emotional presentations showing deep attachment to the Indian heritage.

Venues and celebrations

Multiple locations across the UAE hosted Republic Day celebrations. Global Village has prepared a special event featuring Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan at 8:30 pm.

The cultural events occurred at the Dubai Marina and Dubai Deira Creek.

Indian eateries offered special platters of dishes arranged to reproduce the colours of India’s national flag.

Community spirit

The UAE and India celebrated their diplomatic and cultural bonds through festive rituals during the celebrations

According to Indian Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, approximately 4 million Indian residents possess a second home in the United Arab Emirates emphasizing the strong personal ties between both nations.