Indians abroad celebrate 76th Republic Day with traditional vibes

Beijing/Singapore: An enthusiastic Indian diaspora dressed in vibrant traditional dresses on Sunday celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day at the country’s missions abroad where the national tri-colour was unfurled.

In Beijing, officials and diaspora members attended the flag unfurling ceremony on the premises of the Indian Embassy.

India’s Ambassador to China Pradeep Rawat read out the important parts of the President’s speech.

“Ambassador unfurled tri-colour at @EOIBeijing marking the #76thRepublicDay. He also read the Hon’ble President’s Republic Day message to Embassy officials and members of the Indian community who attended the ceremony in large numbers. The event also included vibrant cultural performances,” the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X along with some pictures.

In Sri Lanka, the island nations’ Navy band performed Indian patriotic tunes in a demonstration of the cultural closeness between the two countries.

“Celebrating #RepublicDay2025. Acting HC @DrSatyanjal unfurled the #Tiranga at India House this morning. Members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka joined the festivities with their patriotic fervour and resolve to realise #ViksitBharat,” the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a post on X.

“#SriLankaNavy band performed Indian patriotic tunes in a demonstration of our cultural closeness. India’s rich diversity was brought to life by music and dance performances by young students of the Indian Cultural Association and @iccr_colombo,” it said.

Celebrating #RepublicDay2025🇮🇳



Also, Acting High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey and other officials paid tributes at the IPKF Memorial, honouring Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for peace and unity in Sri Lanka.

In Singapore, High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule was joined by an estimated 2,500 Indians living in Singapore to celebrate the 76th Republic Day at the chancery.

Ambule read the President’s message to the country, which updated the Indian diaspora on the country’s progress.

Students from Indian schools in the city-state sang patriotic songs and performed traditional dances. An exhibition showcased products by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution of India as well as the State Bank of India.

In the Philippines, Ambassador Harsh K Jain unfurled the national flag at the India House and read out the address given by President Droupadi Murmu.

Then there were cultural programmes and the awarding of certificates to the top performers in the Philippines in the Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz. Around 300 people from the Indian diaspora and friends of India attended the function.

In Indonesia, Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour by the Indian community & friends of India.

“Cd’A @kgl123 unfurled the Tricolour, followed by the National Anthem, reading of Hon’ble President’s Address to the Nation. Vibrant cultural performances added to the patriotic fervour of the day,” the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said in a post on X.

Also, Deputy Chief of Mission Indonesia Bijay Selvaraj paid homage to Indian martyrs of World War II at the Commonwealth War Memorial, Menteng Pulo Jakarta.