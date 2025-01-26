India’s celebrates 76th Republic Day with grand parade of unity and pride

New Delhi: India on Sunday celebrated with great optimism and pride the 76th Republic Day at the majestic Kartavya Path in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu presided over the celebrations by unfurling the national flag and led the nation in commemorating the historic day.

Accompanying her was Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest for this year’s festivities.

President Droupadi Murmu and chief guest President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at the Rashtrapatu Bhavan before leaving for the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday (@narendramodi via PTI Photo)

As part of the tradition, both Presidents were escorted to Kartavya Path by the President’s Bodyguard, ‘Rashtrapati ke Angarakshak’, the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. Reviving a tradition discontinued for 40 years, they arrived in the ‘Traditional Buggy,’ adding a regal charm to the celebrations.

Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar at Kartavya Path.

The National Flag was unfurled amidst the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a thunderous 21-gun salute performed using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

India’s culture, diversity in full display at Republic Day

This year’s Republic Day celebrations focused on 75 years of the Constitution’s enactment and emphasised “Jan Bhagidari” (public participation). The festivities showcased India’s cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military strength.

The 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday (@rashtrapatibhvn)

The parade began with 300 cultural artists playing “Sare Jahan Se Achha” using a mix of traditional musical instruments from across the country, such as Shehnai, Nadaswaram, Mashak Been, Flute, Sankha, Tutari, and Dhol, resonating with the hopes and pride of a billion Indians.

Flower-petal shower by Mi-17 1V helicopters

Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit performed a breathtaking flower-petal shower in the Dhwaj Formation to conclude the event. This formation, symbolising the national flag, will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

Three Apache helicopters fly in ‘Prachand’ formation during the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The parade, commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, began with the President taking the salute. Major General Sumit Mehta served as the Parade Second-in-Command.

Gallantry award winners led the parade, including Param Vir Chakra recipients Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), and Ashok Chakra recipient Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd). The Param Vir Chakra honours acts of the highest bravery in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra recognises similar valour not involving direct combat.

Adding a global touch to the ceremony, the Marching Contingent of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, comprising 152 members, and the Military Band of Indonesia’s Military Academy, with 190 members, will also participate in the parade.

Around 10,000 special guests attended the Republic Day celebrations.

India’s military prowess on full display

The Indian military displayed its might, including elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

First, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of “jointness” among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

It displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter.

The theme of the tri-services tableau was “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” (strong and secure India).

The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she and Subianto, flanked by the Indian president’s bodyguards, arrived at Kartavya Path in a “traditional buggy”.

Spectacular display by Indian armed forces

The first Army contingent leading the mounted column was 61 Cavalry, led by Lieutenant Ahaan Kumar.

Raised in 1953, 61 Cavalry is the only serving active horsed cavalry regiment in the world. It was followed by nine mechanised columns and nine marching contingents.

The 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday (@narendramodi)

Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG missile systems, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the Pinaka multi-launcher rocket system, the Agnibaan multi-barrel rocket launcher, the Akash weapon system, the integrated battlefield surveillance system and all-terrain vehicle Chetak were among the key displays by the mechanised columns.

Light specialist vehicle Bajrang, vehicle-mounted infantry mortar system Airawat, quick reaction force vehicles Nandighosh and Tripurantak and the short-span bridging system were also on display.

The Army’s marching contingents included the Brigade of the Guards, the Jat Regiment, the Garhwal Rifles, the Mahar Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment and the Corps of Signals.

The Indian Navy’s contingent consisted of 144 personnel led by Lieutenant Commander Sahil Ahluwalia as the contingent commander and Lt Commander Indresh Choudhary, Lt Commander Kajal Anil Bharani and Lt Devender as platoon commanders.

It was followed by the Naval tableau, depicting a strong “Aatmanirbhar” (self-reliant) Navy, capable of protecting India’s maritime interests.

The tableau showcased the newly-commissioned indigenous frontline state-of-the-art combatants, including destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri and submarine INS Vaghsheer, highlighting India’s rapid progress in indigenous warship design and construction.

The tableau showcased the Indian Navy’s commitment to build a robust and self-sufficient defence ecosystem.

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) contingent comprised four officers and 144 personnel, led by Squadron Leader Mahender Singh Garati. It was followed by a fly-past by three MiG-29 aircraft in “Baaz formation”.

IAF’s three Su-30 aircrafts fly in ‘Trishul’ formation during the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Another highlight of the parade was the veterans’ tableau on the theme “Viksit Bharat ki Ore Sadaiv Agrasar”, a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering spirit of the ex-servicemen towards the nation.

Several veterans who brought glory to India in sports were also part of the parade.

Representing “Nari Shakti” (women power) at the parade were veteran women officers — Lieutenant Colonel Ravinderjeet Randhawa, Lieutenant Commander Mani Agarwal and Flight Lieutenant Ruchi Saha.

Home-grown technologies, valor and strength

In its tableau, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) displayed many home-grown critical systems and technologies developed by it.

The 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday (@narendramodi)

The DRDO tableau, with the theme “Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats” featured the quick reaction surface-to-air missile, the airborne early warning and control system, the 155 mm/52-calibre advanced towed artillery gun system and the drone detect, deter and destroy system.

It also showcased the satellite-based surveillance system, medium power radar Arudhra, advanced lightweight torpedo, electronic warfare system Dharashakti, the laser-based directed energy weapon, the very short range air defence system and the unmanned aerial system.

It was for the first time that the indigenously-developed Pralay missile system was showcased.

Marching contingent’s awe-inspiring showcase

Among the contingents marching down Kartavya Path were a 148-member all-women marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M.

The 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday (@narendramodi)

The Assam Rifles contingent was led by Captain Karanveer Singh Kumbhavat of 29 Assam Rifles. It comprised soldiers recruited from all over the country.

The Camel contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) was under the command of Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee.

The all-girls marching contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was led by Senior Under Officer Ekta Kumari of the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate.

The all-boys marching contingent was led by Senior Under Officer Prasad Prakash Waikul of the Maharashtra Directorate.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) marching contingent of 148 volunteers was led by Deepak from Punjab.

The Corps of Signals motorcycle rider display team, famously known as “The Dare Devils”, carried out breath-taking stunts during a motorcycle display.

The team showcased its bravery and determination through a number of formations, including Bullet Salute, Tank Top, Double Jimmy, Devils Down, Ladder Salute, Shatrujeet, Shraddhanjali, Mercury Peak, Info Warriors, Lotus and Human Pyramid.

Motorcycle stunts by Army daredevils wow viewers

A daring group of soldiers performed breathtaking stunts on motorcycles, leaving viewers in awe.

The Dare Devils, the Motorcycle Rider Display Team of the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals perform during the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Known as ‘The Dare Devils’, the Motorcycle Rider Display Team of the Army’s Corps of Signals showcased their exceptional skills, indomitable courage and teamwork and attempted to set two world records in the process.

Captain Dimple Singh Bhati, led the fighter formation and set a World Record by becoming the first woman officer of the Indian Army to present a salute to President Droupadi Murmu on a 12-foot ladder mounted on a moving motorcycle.

The daredevils displayed a Three Peak Devil Formation by Naik Jayakumar, Naik SP Mangu and Signalman Sanket making a world record for the longest assisted handstand on Kartavya Path.

The Dare Devils, the Motorcycle Rider Display Team of the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals perform during the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

The Corps of Signals’ Dare Devils team was led by Captain Ashish Rana, who presented a crisp and smart salute to the President.

The riders performed the Shatrujeet Formation led by Naik Sumit Kumar Yadav and seven other daredevils, depicting the soldiers’ valour and excellence.

The Mercury’s Peak Formation was performed by Havildar Pramod Patil, Havildar Sangram Keshari Jena and 12 other daredevils.

3 govt schools perform at R-day parade

In a first, bands from three government schools, including two all-girl teams, performed during the 76th Republic Day parade drawing applause from the audience. The school bands were among 16 teams competing in the Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition which took place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on January 24-25.

The Pipe Band Girls Team from PM Shri Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Patamda in Jharkhand showcased an inspiring journey of determination and achievement.

The 25-member team comprised girls from underprivileged families, many reliant on farming and daily labour. For most, this was their first train journey to Delhi. They received guidance from instructors of the Sikh Regiment and Punjab Regiment located at Ramgarh Army Regimental Centre.

The Brass Band Girls’ Team from Government West Point Senior Secondary School, Sikkim, and the Pipe Band (boys) contingent of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 Belagavi Cantt in Karnataka, also made spectacular performances.

(With inputs from agencies)