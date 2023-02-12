Indian family buys most expensive Dubai villa for Rs 203 cr

Dubai is a real estate paradise with its world-famous infrastructure and architecture. As there is a high demand for luxury properties in Dubai. Recently, an Indian investor who regularly invests in the Dubai property market purchased the most expensive eight-bedroom villa on ‘Lanai Island’ within the Tilal Al Ghaf master-development.

The value of the villa is Dirhams 90.5 million (Rs 2,03,32,44,495), Metropolitan Premium Properties has disclosed the deal.

The 30,200-square-foot luxury villa was designed by Kelly Hoppen Interior Designing Award-winning architect firm SAOTA. This three-storied villa has many features.

Other facilities include three swimming pools, a gym, reception, 24/7 security, separate guest house. It is also built with eight spacious bedrooms.

Lanai Island where Tilal Al Ghaf is located, is a private island. It has 13 luxury buildings. Of these, 9 are coastal buildings and 4 are edge mansions. The locals say that this is the heaven of ghosts.

Tilal Al Ghaf is developed by Majid Al Futtaim in Dubai. It has an area of ​​3.50 lakh square meters along with schools, hospitals, restaurants and other residential facilities.