Indian family buys most expensive Dubai villa for Rs 203 cr

Dubai is a real estate paradise with its world-famous infrastructure and architecture. As there is a high demand for luxury properties in Dubai. Recently, an Indian investor who regularly invests in the Dubai property market purchased the most expensive eight-bedroom villa on ‘Lanai Island’ within the Tilal Al Ghaf master-development.
The value of the villa is Dirhams 90.5 million (Rs 2,03,32,44,495), Metropolitan Premium Properties has disclosed the deal.
The 30,200-square-foot luxury villa was designed by Kelly Hoppen Interior Designing Award-winning architect firm SAOTA. This three-storied villa has many features.
Other facilities include three swimming pools, a gym, reception, 24/7 security, separate guest house. It is also built with eight spacious bedrooms.
Lanai Island where Tilal Al Ghaf is located, is a private island. It has 13 luxury buildings. Of these, 9 are coastal buildings and 4 are edge mansions. The locals say that this is the heaven of ghosts.
Tilal Al Ghaf is developed by Majid Al Futtaim in Dubai. It has an area of 3.50 lakh square meters along with schools, hospitals, restaurants and other residential facilities.