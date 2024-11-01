Indian fan requests Selena Gomez to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on video, faces ire

A video emerged on social media capturing the interaction of American singer and actress Selena Gomez with an Indian fan reportedly during the Diwali celebration. In the self-recorded video clip, the fan is seen asking Gomez to chant the religious slogan “Jai Shri Ram”. The perplexed Gomez politely responded “Aww! Thank you honey” and walked away.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, celebrity photographer Pallav Paliwal wrote, “One of our followers met Selena Gomez on the occasion of Diwali.”

Reacting to the viral video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, October 31, netizens especially Indians fumed over what they termed as irresponsible acts. Some people accused the man shown in the video of begging for attention, and what he said was shameful and suggested that he has an inferiority complex.

Comments flooded in expressing disappointment over the fan’s behaviour with one user stating, “I am embarrassed on his behalf”, while others suggested that such actions bring “shame to our country”.

Netizens react to fans’ demands of Selena Gomez

Netizens emphasized that religion should not require validation from anyone, urging individuals to refrain from exhibiting extremism in public interactions.

“An Indian man displays a peak inferiority complex around Selena Gomez by repeatedly urging her to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ only to be royally ignored. How desperate are these people for some validation”, wrote one user.

“Height of inferiority complex. A man begging Selena Gomez to repeat Jai Shree Ram though she ignored,” wrote another user.

“These uneducated “Kattar Hindus” are morons who only bring embarrassment to India on an international level. This Person was asking Selena Gomez to chant Jai Shree ram,” wrote another user.

