Indian fans upset with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star Fahad Mustafa

Islamabad: Pakistani star Fahad Mustafa has a good news for fans across the United States as he announced a special meet-and-greet tour, celebrating the success of his latest hit drama, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. This much-anticipated series, in which Fahad starred alongside Hania Aamir, has captivated audiences worldwide, with their on-screen pairing of Mustafa and Sharjeena becoming a fan favorite.

Even after the show’s conclusion, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fever is still on. Hania Aamir, who plays Sharjeena, will also be joining the tour.

Fahad Mustafa shared his excitement on Instagram, revealing details about his upcoming tour and promising fans a chance to relive their favorite moments from the show.

Sharing the news, Fahad Mustafa wrote, “Hey USA Fam! The excitement is building, and I also can’t wait to meet you. I am coming to your city to meet you and together we will relive your most favourite moments from your most favourite and record-shattering drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum!”

He further wrote, “This is your chance to connect with your favorite Sharjeena and Mustafa up close and personal and create amazing memories together—don’t let it slip away!”

However, while fans in the USA are thrilled, Indian fans have expressed disappointment at not being able to meet their idols due to current travel restrictions and closed borders. Fans from India have taken to social media to express their wishes and excitement, hoping that the actors might plan more international appearances in the future.

New York: December 20

Houston: December 21

Dallas: December 22

New Jersey: December 25

Chicago: December 27

Washington, D.C.: December 28

As the countdown begins, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars are all set to bring a bit of Lollywood magic to the United States, connecting with fans and celebrating the journey of one of the year’s most popular dramas.