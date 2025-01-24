Indian fisherman dies in Pakistan custody; 8th in 2 years

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th January 2025 9:56 pm IST
New Delhi: An Indian fisherman, who was languishing in the Karachi jail even after completion of his sentence, has died, official sources said on Friday.

The fisherman identified as Babu died Thursday, they said.

He is the eighth Indian fisherman who died in Pakistan in last two years, the sources said.

“Babu was arrested by Pakistani authorities in 2022. Despite completion of his sentence and confirmation of his Indian nationality, he was not released by Pakistan authorities,” said a source.

One-hundred-eighty Indian fishermen who have completed their sentences await release from Pakistani jail, the sources said.

India has been continuously raising the issue of early release of prisoners with the Pakistan side.

