Indian flight diverted to Turkey after ‘bomb threat’

Ankara: Vistara Airlines announced on Friday that its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight that was diverted to Turkey due to security concerns has landed safely in Turkey.

Sharing a post on X, Vistara wrote, “Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

As per reports, Turkish officials discovered a “bomb on board” note in a lavatory on an aircraft, prompting bomb disposal teams to search and evacuate 234 passengers and 13 crew members.