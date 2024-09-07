Indian flight diverted to Turkey after ‘bomb threat’

A bomb disposal team inspected the plane after the passengers were safely evacuated.

Passengers of the Vistara flight VTI027 from Mumbai to Frankfurt walk along the tarmac as they leave the plane at the Erzurum airport in eastern Turkey, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The Vistara airline flight made a forced landing in Turkey on Friday following a bomb threat, Turkish officials said. (Photo: AP)

Ankara: Vistara Airlines announced on Friday that its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight that was diverted to Turkey due to security concerns has landed safely in Turkey.

Sharing a post on X, Vistara wrote, “Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

As per reports, Turkish officials discovered a “bomb on board” note in a lavatory on an aircraft, prompting bomb disposal teams to search and evacuate 234 passengers and 13 crew members.

