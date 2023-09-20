‘Indian govt needs to take matter with utmost seriousness’, says Canadian PM

Not aiming to provoke India, says Justin Trudeau

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Toronto: Following the escalating tension in diplomatic relations between Canada and India over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canadian Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he is not aiming to provoke India.

“The government of India needs to take this matter with utmost seriousness. We are doing just that… We are not looking to provoke or escalate,” Trudeau said in the morning briefing before the House of Commons started.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the High Commission of Canada in the New Delhi as a precautionary measure, sources said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Trudeau in an emergency statement made in the Parliament had accused the Government of India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil.

Nijjar was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia.

Trudeau had said that Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between the Indian government agents and the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
