Indian graphic designer takes home Rs 22L in Mahzooz Draw

Abu Dhabi: A 32-year-old Saudi Arabia-based Indian graphic designer won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,55,325) in the Mahzooz’s 115th Super Saturday draw in Dubai.

The winner of the draw Sameer— had matched five out of the 49 winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, February 11.

Sameer, an Indian graphic designer has spent the past six years working in Saudi Arabia.

“I always purchase at least two bottles of water when I participate in Mahzooz, and this time, my habit has paid off. This money will help me with my upcoming wedding expenses,” Sameer was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

He plans to use his winnings to pay off his debt and secure some smart investments.

Other winners

The 115th weekly draw also saw two participants winning Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,55,325). They were Gyan, a Nepalese expat from Oman and Demelash.

All the winners of the draw said that they will continue to participate in Mahzooz in the hope of winning one of the best prizes worth Dirhams 10,000,000 (Rs 22,55,34,631) in both the Fantastic Friday Epic and Super Saturday draws.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via the Mahzooz website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 789), which enables them to enter multiple draws – the epic Friday Super Draw and the Super Saturday Draw – by selecting two different sets of numbers.