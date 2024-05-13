Indian Haj pilgrim dies on way to Madinah

Jeddah: An Indian Haj pilgrim on the way to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, died following a heart attack, which caused an emergency landing in Riyadh.

Sixty-eight-year-old Momina Khatoon, a native of Biraul in the Darbhanga district of Bihar, was travelling to Madina along with her husband Mohammed Sadrul Haque and son Mohammed Meraj on a Flydeal flight from Calcutta on Sunday, May 12.

Momina felt uneasy, and her condition deteriorated in midair. The pilot alerted for medical emergency assistance and made an emergency landing in Riyadh, where she was rushed to a hospital; however, she was declared dead by doctors.

The airport authorities informed the Indian Embassy in Riyadh about the case and also noted social worker Shihab Kottukad was alerted about the incident.

The family was consoled by the Indian Embassy, along with the support of Shihab.

The burial took place on Monday, May 13, in Riyadh, said Shihab. He also informed that Momina’s husband and son will continue their travel to Madinah.