Indian housewife arrested in Kuwait for running illegal clinic

Kuwait City: An Indian woman was recently arrested for practicing medicine without a license at an unauthorised clinic in the suburb of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh in Kuwait.

Taking to X, the Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) disclosed that this arrest is part of its ongoing efforts to combat negative phenomena and to preserve the health and safety of society.

The arrest was carried out by detectives from the Farwaniya Police Command’s Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Investigations Section in the Criminal Security Sector.

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested an Indian woman for practicing medicine without a licence in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh.



At the time of the arrest, the woman was reportedly attending to a child. Although officially registered as a “housewife,” she was discovered running a clinic equipped with various medicines, a blood pressure monitor, a stethoscope, and infant formula provided by the Ministry of Health.

Authorities found that she had been preparing and distributing “folk remedies” in capsule form without proper medical supervision or government authorization.

During questioning, she admitted to practicing medicine without a license or formal qualifications, revealing that she sourced some medications from abroad and purchased others from local pharmacies.

A security official told Arab Times that the woman mostly treated expatriates who lacked valid residency or work permits, and were thus unable to use public healthcare services. These patients were charged nominal fees for treatment.

She has been handed over to the relevant authorities to face legal proceedings.