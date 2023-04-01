Indian Idol 13 finale: Winner name leaked, check here

Mumbai: The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 13 has now reached its final stage and the name of the winner will be announced after seven months. Top 6 rivals Sonakshi Kar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Singh, Chirag Kotwal, Bidipta Chakraborty, Devosmita Roy are fighting to lift the trophy.

Indian Idol 13 Winner Name 2023

Rumour is rife on social media that Rishi Singh will be the winner of the singing relaity show’s this season. However, only time will tell who will manage to grab the trophy.

Finale Date

The finale of Indian Idol 13 is going to be held on 1 April and the name of the winner will be revealed on 2 April. The fans are veritably eager to know who’ll come out as the winner of Indian Idol 13.

Sony TV shared the videotape of the show on its Instagram handle and wrote, “Taiyaar ho jaiye Indian Idol Season 13 ke Dream Finale ke liye.Top 6 Finalists mein se kaun banega Indian Idol? Dekhna na bhule Indian Idol 13 ka Dream Finale, 2nd April, Sunday raat 8 baje, sirf.”

Well, the name will be revealed only on April 2 but Rishi Singh’s name as winner is doing rounds on social media platforms. Rishi has impressed the judges and fans with his performance and has always managed to catch eyeballs because of his unique voice. Abbas Mastan has also offered him to sing a song for him.

The Indian Idol season 13 is hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Till now various prominent celebrities appeared in the show as guests