Indian Idol 15: Badshah joins Shreya and Vishal for an epic season

Mumbai: Indian Idol is back with its 15th season, and this time it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! One of India’s most popular singing reality shows, Indian Idol, is known for discovering and nurturing incredible musical talent. This season promises fresh energy with some exciting new additions, including a major change to the judging panel that has everyone talking.

Judges: The New and the Familiar

This season welcomes back judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, who have been fan favorites for their deep knowledge of music and their passion for discovering talent. However, the big surprise is the introduction of Badshah, the famous rapper and singer known for hits like DJ Wale Babu and Saturday Saturday. His addition to the show brings a fresh twist, aiming to engage younger viewers and bring a new flavor to the judging process.

Season 15 is all about breaking boundaries and raising the bar. As seen in the promotional videos shared on social media, Badshah has promised that the show will be filled with thrilling performances and heart-touching moments. His tagline for the season, “Scene bangea tagde wala, level upar abki baar,” has already excited fans, hinting that this season will push contestants to their limits.

Host Aditya Narayan

Along with the exciting judging panel, Aditya Narayan returns as the host of Indian Idol, bringing his trademark humor, energy, and charm. His chemistry with the judges and contestants keeps the show lighthearted and fun, making him an essential part of the Indian Idol experience.