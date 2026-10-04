Indian influencer held in Grand Mosque over promotional video

Makkah: An Indian Islamic influencer, Maaz Weaver, has claimed he was arrested by Saudi authorities after filming promotional content at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

In a video shared on social media, he said he was standing in front of the Kaaba when police officers approached him shortly after he began filming.

Also Read Indian journalist detained in Saudi Arabia during Umrah trip

According to his account, the video was promotional in nature. He said authorities took him to a police station and questioned him about what he was promoting, what he was saying in the video and how he was recording it.

He said he was kept at the police station for more than an hour and prayed Isha there before being released.

Weaver said he was released after signing a warning letter stating that he would not repeat the activity.

He also said visitors can take photographs, selfies and personal videos at the Grand Mosque, but should not use the holy site for promotional content.

Describing the incident as a lesson, he urged visitors to follow the rules and respect the sanctity of the Grand Mosque.

He also praised the way Saudi police handled the incident, saying the officers spoke to him respectfully and did not scold or physically mistreat him during the questioning.

Siasat.com tried to contact Weaver for a comment, but he was unavailable. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Saudi Arabia has strict rules at Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia has strict regulations governing conduct at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Political and sectarian slogans, banners, flags and other activities that could disrupt worship or compromise security are prohibited at the Two Holy Mosques.

Saudi authorities have previously taken action against individuals over conduct at the holy sites. In April 2022, several Pakistani nationals were arrested following an incident involving political slogans at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. In September that year, a man was arrested at the Grand Mosque after displaying a banner while performing Umrah.

Saudi authorities have repeatedly stressed that the Two Holy Mosques are places of worship and should not be used for political activities or demonstrations.