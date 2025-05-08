Indian IT specialist in UAE wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: A simple ticket bought at Dubai Airport turned into a life-changing fortune for an Indian expat — making him the 500th person to win one million US dollar (Rs 8,54,35,000) in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, 52-year-old Venugopal Mullacheri from Kerala, secured the windfall with ticket number 1163, which he purchased at the Terminal 2 Arrivals shop on April 23.

Mullacheri, who works as an IT support specialist for a company in Ajman, has been participating in the draw for more than 15 years.

“I’m delighted to become the 500th winner of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire. As a long-time participant in this popular promotion, I’m thrilled to finally win. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Mullacheri is the 249th Indian national to have won one million dollar since the promotion began in 1999 — with Indians continuing to be the largest group of ticket buyers.

The milestone draw took place at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport and was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free. He was joined by Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi and other senior DDF executives to announce the winner.