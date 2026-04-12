Indian journalist groups urge Union govt to scrap draft IT Rules 2026

New Delhi: Six journalist bodies meeting at the Press Club of India (PCI) on Saturday, April 11, demanded that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTy) withdraw the draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Second Amendment Rules, 2026, in totality, saying the proposed rules posed a “serious threat to press freedom and freedom of speech.”

The joint meeting was attended by office-bearers and members of the PCI, DIGIPUB, Editors’ Guild of India, Indian Women’s Press Corp, Network of Women in Media and the Delhi Union of Journalists.

Speakers at the meeting flagged the extraordinary expansion of discretionary powers granted to the executive to censor content under Rule 3(4) of the draft rules, and pointed to several instances of arbitrary takedowns and shutdowns already affecting journalists’ right to work.

The meeting passed eight resolutions, demanding that the government strictly follow procedural safeguards under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, before issuing blocking or takedown orders and withdraw Rule 16 of the IT Rules, 2009, which they said enabled blocking of speech without accountability.

The bodies also demanded an immediate halt to the operation of the Sahyog portal, which was functioning without legislative sanction and in violation of procedural safeguards under Section 79A of the IT Act, 2000, they said.

Independent creators hit hardest

The resolution noted that independent creators and freelancers, those running solo podcasts, newsletters or YouTube channels, were among the worst affected by the proposed compliance framework, which is “financially terminal” for such individuals. It also warned of a “chilling effect” where creators may self-censor to avoid the risk of algorithmic misidentification.

The bodies further resolved to intensify their demand for withdrawal of the amendments by canvassing support among MPs and other stakeholders.

‘Consult press bodies before drafting laws’

The meeting also called on the government to consult journalist bodies and all other stakeholders before drafting legislation that curtails press freedom under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, and said such consultations must precede the publication of draft rules rather than follow them.