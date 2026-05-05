Indian journalists win Pulitzer for exposing cyber fraud

New York: Indian journalists Anand RK and Suparna Sharma have won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for their work highlighting digital surveillance and cyber fraud.

Anand and Sharma won the award, announced on Monday, May 4, in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category. They share the award with Natalie Obiko Pearson of Bloomberg.

According to The Pulitzer Prizes website, the award-winning work titled “trAPPed”, produced for Bloomberg, narrates the “riveting account” of a neurologist in India who was held under a “digital arrest” through her phone, using a blend of “visuals and words” to underscore the “growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams”.

The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University, are regarded as among the highest honours in journalism, literature and music composition, recognising excellence in reporting and storytelling.