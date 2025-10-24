Indian man stranded in Saudi Arabia, threatened by associate

A man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, claimed he is being forced to remain in Saudi Arabia, prompting the Indian embassy there to take notice.

Delhi-based lawyer Kalpana Shrivastav posted the video on X on October 23, in which the man says, “My village is in Allahabad… I came to Saudi Arabia. Kapil has my passport. I told him I need to go home, but he is threatening to kill me.”

The embassy replied with, “Embassy has been trying to locate the person. No further action can be taken as the video does not contain any details about the location/province in Saudi Arabia, or contact number or employer details.”

Indian Embassy’s reply to the video

They urged the lawyer to find out additional details about the man so that help can be provided. Additionally tagging the local authorities, the embassy stated, “As the person says that he is from Prayagraj district, the district magistrate, superintendent of police, and the police commissionerate may also reach out to his family and advise them to write to us at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in.”

The video garnered over 1,40,000 views within twenty-four hours. It shows the man speaking in Bhojpuri with a camel beside him in a desert with no one around him.

Also Read Paralysed Hyderabad man flown back on stretcher from Saudi Arabia

The man’s call for help

“Brother, share this video, share it so much that, with your support from India, I can get help and come back to India. If you are a Muslim, a Hindu, or anyone, brother, wherever you are, please help. Please help me, I will die; I need to go to my mother. Share this video as much as possible. Look, there is nobody here nearby, nobody is here, look, brother, I will die. Share this video so much that it should reach up to the Prime Minister,” the man can be heard saying.

Appealing to the public for engagement, the lawyer stated that a wider reach could help authorities identify and trace the man.

Indian officials have yet to confirm the man’s identity or whereabouts.