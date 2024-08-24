Indian man stranded in Saudi desert returns home

Durgesh Bind, an Indian national, who has been stranded in the desert of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) travelled back to India on Friday night, August 23. This comes after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh alerted the Saudi authorities.

The embassy, taking to X on Friday shared photos of Bind with officials and a boarding pass of his flight.

“Mr Durgesh Bind from UP came to Qatar but was illegally brought to the Kingdom to work in a desert. On being alerted by the Embassy, the Saudi authorities took prompt action to rescue him. Tonight, he is travelling back to India,” the Embassy wrote.

The embassy extended thanks to Saudi authorities for their help in the matter.

On March 30, the Embassy in Riyadh helped an Indian woman return home safely who had been stranded in the Kingdom for the last 24 years.