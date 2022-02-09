Indian man wins Rs 1 crore lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Doha: A Qatar-based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,03,07,030) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Tuesday, February 8.

The winner of the draw Anas Melethalakkal has bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 11341 was picked in the lucky draw.

Anas Melethalakkal was facing financial stress and is now happy after getting lucky in the lottery. He now plans to use the money to return home and start his own business.

“I am very happy. In the past, I have been purchasing tickets with my friends for the last five months, but this time, I bought this winning ticket by myself,” Anas told Big Ticket draw host Bouchra on a call.

Watch Anas reaction

Big Ticket has announced giving away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,42,81,389) as the first prize, second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,56,101) and five other prizes on March 3.

Anas still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will enter the draw on March 3.