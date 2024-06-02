Indian mango festival in Doha: Alphonso, other varieties on sale

Doha: The ten-day Indian Mango Festival, also known as Indian Hamba, at the Souq Waqif marketplace in Qatar’s capital city, Doha, is attracting thousands of fruit enthusiasts from across the country.

With the participation of 60 companies with 100 outlets, the festival kicked off on Thursday, May 30, and will run until Saturday, June 8, from 4 pm to 9 pm.

More than 36,000 kg mangoes have been sold on the first three days, according to sales figure shared by Souq Waqif on X platform.

Three-days mango sale break-up

May 30— 8,500 kg sold

May 3— 13,000 kg sold

June 1— 15,000 kg sold

The festival showcases a diverse array of mangoes from various Indian regions, including Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Mallika, Malgova, and Langada.

The festival also features a variety of mangoes, mango tastings, traditional mango dishes, jams, juice, and ice creams, among other offerings.

