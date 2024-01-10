Indian martial artist’s 55-hour punching marathon finds mention in Guinness book

Enter the world of relentless determination and unwavering focus with Sidhu Kshetri, a 42-year-old Indian martial artist who transformed his punches into a 55-hour masterpiece as he secured his name in the Guinness world record.

A feat so extraordinary that transcends the boundaries of conventional achievement, Kshetri, the embodiment of discipline and dedication, has etched his name into the annals of history as the Indian martial artist who spent a gruelling 55 hours and 15 minutes throwing punches, exceeding the previous record by a mere 5 minutes.

The Guinness Book of World Records stipulated that he had to punch out at least once every two seconds. They were also permitted to take five-minute rests every hour, which could be added up for larger rest intervals. This meant he had to maintain his intensity most of the time, but he could take a longer rest when necessary.

Like a rhythmic dance of power, Kshetri, breaking through barriers and shattering expectations, has left his mark on the Guinness World Record. He achieved the record for the most martial arts kicks in one minute with one leg in 2011 (168), and the record for the most in three minutes with one leg (620) in 2013.

“I have been practising martial arts for the last 25 years. I am interested in contributing to my country, so I decided to attempt this world record,” Sidhu said.

“The toughest phase was the second night, approximately 30 hours in, as it was a continuous period without sleep. Enduring that was tough, but the encouragement and support from my friends and family kept me going, allowing me to push my limits, he told the Guinness World Records.

“Although I hadn’t thought of stopping, I kept telling myself, ‘Just one more hour.'”

His journey isn’t just a record; it’s a saga of perseverance that unfolded over countless hours, each punch a testament to the human spirit’s unyielding strength, endurance, and sheer indomitable spirit.