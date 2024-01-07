‘Lord Shiva’ applies for Praja Palana, picture goes viral

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Praja Palana programme, which got an overwhelming response with over 1.25 crore applications, received an unexpected submission – an application filed in the name of Hindu god, Lord Shiva.

The applicant also listed three family members as: goddess Parvathi, lord Kartikeya, and Ganesha. Reportedly, this application was filed in Muttaram village of Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanumakonda district and was received by the authorities.

Netizens are commenting on Twitter whether this was done by some wanton brats or if Lord Shiva himself came and applied for six guarantees.