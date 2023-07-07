Indian matchmaker Sima Aunty to join Mahzooz Draw Live on Saturday

Abu Dhabi: In a sensational partnership that will leave hearts aflutter, Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima Aunty from Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking is all set to collaborate with Mahzooz, the United Arab Emirates’ leading weekly live draw on Saturday, July 8.

Sima Aunty will be broadcasting live from Mahzooz Studios for an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, excitement, and delightful surprises.

Mahzooz offers exclusive prizes and stars in a lavish collaboration, enhancing excitement and suspense for participants.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Mahzooz is partnering with Sima Aunty,” Pamela Cordina, director of Ewings LLC, managing operator of Mahzooz said in a statement.

“We are focused on creating unforgettable moments for our participants that they can cherish, and her ability to entertain aligns perfectly with our mission. In addition to making Mahzooz Saturday Show a must-watch event, this collaboration will also offer our loyal patrons the opportunity to win incredible prizes,” she added.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 20,000,000 (Rs 45,01,12,986) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least Dirham one million.