Indian mission in Tel Aviv establishes 24×7 helpline following Israel-Iran conflict

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to adhere to the safety protocols.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 14th June 2025 7:50 pm IST
A night-time scene showing fiery explosions and smoke rising over a city skyline, as Iran launches strikes on Israel late Friday night, June 13.
Explosions light up the night as Iran strikes Israel. Photo: AP

Jerusalem: The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday set up a round the clock emergency helpline and advised Indian nationals to stay vigilant after escalation in Israel’s conflict with Iran.

“We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24×7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone +972 54-7520711 +972 54-3278392 *Email* cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in,” Indian embassy posted on X on Saturday.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to adhere to the safety protocols “as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command.”

Similar advisory was issued on Friday when Israel announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion against Iran.

“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters”, the embassy advised on Friday.

Israel attacked Iran early Friday targeting its nuclear, missile and military infrastructure.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel killing at least three people and wounding dozens.

