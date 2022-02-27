Indian musician Ilaiyaraaja set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Indian composer, singer and lyricist R Gnanathesikan, better known as Ilaiyaraaja, is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on Saturday, March 5.

78-year-old Ilaiyaraaja, performance will take place at Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST) bringing a mix of his biggest hits.

Ilaiyaraaja took to Twitter to announce his upcoming performance at the Expo.

He wrote, “Vanakkam UAE. Vanakkam Expo 2020 Dubai. I am happy to come, perform and take you on a journey filled with music you all love. Join me on March 5, at 9 pm, at the Jubilee Park, Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Vanakkam UAE 🙏

Vanakkam Expo 2020 Dubai🙏



I am happy to come, perform and take you on a journey filled with music you all love.



Join me on 5th March, at 9 PM, at the Jubilee Park, Expo 2020 Dubai!@Expo2020Dubai@btosproductions#Expo2020 #Dubai #Mercuri pic.twitter.com/KFr7epmP05 — Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) February 23, 2022

Ilaiyaraaja has been awarded five National Film Awards — three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score.

In 2012, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practising artists, for his creative and experimental works in the music field.

In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India, and in 2018 he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.

Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Indian singer, composer and Padma Shri award winner Adnan Sami is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 1.