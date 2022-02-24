Indian singer Adnan Sami set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Indian singer, composer and Padma Shri award winner Adnan Sami is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai—the world’s largest cultural gathering on Tuesday, March 1.

The performance will take place at Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST) bringing a mix of his biggest hits.

Adnan will perform his fan favourites such as ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’, ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’ and ‘Lift Karadey’.

The official account of Expo 2020 Dubai took to Instagram to announce the performance of the singer. It reads, “The Indian singer, music composer and pianist, known as the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano-Padma Shree, Adnan Sami is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come first-served basis.

Upcoming bollywood performances in UAE

As Expo 2020 approaches its last 40 days, a spate of celebrities sighting is in store.

Da-Bangg Tour, the biggest Bollywood tour, is back again and this time the Salman Khan-led team is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, February 25.

Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu — who defined the ‘90s music era in Bollywood, will perform together at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on February 26.