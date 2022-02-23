Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour set to dazzle at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Da-Bangg Tour, the biggest Bollywood tour, is back again and this time the Salman Khan-led team is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on Friday, February 25.

The performance will take place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST).

The star-studded tour will also feature Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, Aayush Sharma, singers Guru Randhawa and Kamaal Khan and Maniesh Paul.

You can pre-register for the February 25 performance through Platinumlist. Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.

In December 2021, Khan made a successful Da-bangg tour to Riyadh, where Shilpa Shetty Kundra also joined him. According to official figures, the show was attended by almost 80,000 people.

As Expo 2020 approaches its last 40 days, a spate of celebs sighting is in store, singer Amit Trivedi will headline a concert on February 26.

Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu — who defined the ‘90s music era in Bollywood, will perform together at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on February 26.

Salman Khan will also return to the UAE in May as the official host of the International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards, which will take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on the May 20 and May 21.