‘Indian Muslims won’t be scared..’: AIMIM MLA on Atiq’s killing

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA from Maharashtra’s Malegaon, Mufti Mohammad Ismail A Khalique on Saturday remarked that only ‘madmen’ assume that the Muslims of India will be scared by killing a couple of individuals.

Talking to the media he said that the present-day situations in Uttar Pradesh (UP) are well known to everyone and there is no need to define them referring to the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj.

Mufti said that people are taking the law into their hands. “We are not advocating for any criminal, but punish them within the purview of the law,” he said.

He said that taking decisions that sideline the law could be said that it’s a ‘dictatorship’. He said that the UP government is trying to walk the same path as Hitler.

“This is not right for you and the country. If you think that by killing 2-4 people, you will scare all the Muslims of India, this is the dream of a madman. It will never happen.”

#WATCH | Malegaon, Maharashtra: AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail A. Khalique says, "Everyone knows the situation in UP. People are taking the law into their hands. We are not advocating for any criminal, but punish him within the purview of the law. But if you take a decision by… pic.twitter.com/fMKRuRUxPq — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on April 16 said it was necessary to prevent radicalization, adding that he was not afraid to visit Uttar Pradesh.

“I am ready to die… Radicalization needs to be stopped. I will surely visit Uttar Pradesh, I am not scared. Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya (why fear death when you are loved),” he added.